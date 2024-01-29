West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $361.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $258.95 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,610,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 576,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

