Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance
WAL stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.
Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Alliance Bancorporation
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.