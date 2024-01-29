Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

