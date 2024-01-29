Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $29.40 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

