Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 959.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Westlake by 420.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth $30,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WLK opened at $141.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

