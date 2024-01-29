Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.
Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:WY opened at $33.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on WY. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
