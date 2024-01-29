Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

