Wolfe Research Lowers Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to Peer Perform

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.