WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.60 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 146.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

