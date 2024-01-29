Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $738.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $631,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

