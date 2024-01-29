Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $123,000 Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gogo were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gogo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gogo by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Gogo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gogo by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

