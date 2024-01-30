10,014 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 268,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,155,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $416,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

