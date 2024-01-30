11,438 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 199,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

