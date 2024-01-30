177,475 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of OneMain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 396.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

