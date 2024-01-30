2,105 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELFB opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18.

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BELFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

