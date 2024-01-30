2,143 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 655,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

PGR stock opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

