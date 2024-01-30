2,345 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SUSA stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $103.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

