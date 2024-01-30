25,239 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

