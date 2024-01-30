32,948 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.