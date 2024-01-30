3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,489.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,489 ($31.64) and last traded at GBX 2,477 ($31.49), with a volume of 97001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,433 ($30.93).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($32.42) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,322.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.75. The stock has a market cap of £24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a GBX 26.50 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,118.14%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

