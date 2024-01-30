4,000 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O'hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

