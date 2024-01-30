4,203 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

