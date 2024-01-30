8,949 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

FLNC stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

