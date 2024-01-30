99,140 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Argus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

