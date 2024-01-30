AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

VLVLY stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

