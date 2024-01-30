ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

