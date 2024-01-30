ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

HDIUF opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HDIUF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

Featured Articles

