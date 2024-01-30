Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.09.

AMD opened at $177.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

