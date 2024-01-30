AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $123.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

