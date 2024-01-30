Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ADC opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

