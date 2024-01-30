Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Market Perform”

TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.42.

Shares of ALB opened at $123.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

