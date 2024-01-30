Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. HSBC started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of AA stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,557,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

