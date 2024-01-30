Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.
ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
