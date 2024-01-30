AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
