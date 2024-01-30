AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Earnings History for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.