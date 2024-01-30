Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.10), with a volume of 46615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.50 ($4.10).

Specifically, insider Tim Scholefield bought 4,250 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($13,291.38). In other news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 4,250 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($13,291.38). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 184 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £493.12 ($626.90). Insiders acquired 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,364 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.13.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

