Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.