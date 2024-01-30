Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 613 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

About Getty Realty

