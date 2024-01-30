Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $187.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,127,836 shares of company stock worth $158,622,054. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

