Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 911.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sinclair by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

