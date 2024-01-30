Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.