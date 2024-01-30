Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 573,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

