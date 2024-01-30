Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

