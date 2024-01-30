Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

SPH opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

