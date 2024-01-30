Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Infinera by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFN opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

