Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.