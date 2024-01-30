Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.