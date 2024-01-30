Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tennant during the second quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 25.5% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 83,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Tennant by 1.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tennant by 12.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNC has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tennant

Tennant Price Performance

NYSE TNC opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a 52 week low of $63.30 and a 52 week high of $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.