Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CoreCard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoreCard by 8.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 34.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Performance

NYSE:CCRD opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. CoreCard Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $35.48.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCard Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.