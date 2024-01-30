Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of COOP opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

