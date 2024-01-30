Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCYO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

PCYO opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.97. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

