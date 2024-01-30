Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $4,819,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 85.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Stories

