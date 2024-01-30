Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 734,518 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,031,000 after buying an additional 85,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 124,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

