Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,501 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THR. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,515,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 356,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 280,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.23. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

